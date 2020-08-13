The latest on what you need to know about the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is compiling a list of the most important pieces of information residents need to know about the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The following information is applicable to the entire state of Hawaii, except where indicated to apply only to a specific island.
- Cases are exploding across Hawaii, and the rate of infection on Oahu is currently higher than most places on the mainland; inter-island flight restrictions are back in effect, and trans-Pacific passengers cannot arrive on Oahu without quarantining; parks, beaches, hiking trails and other public gathering places statewide are closed.
- Social distancing requirements of at least 6 feet remain in effect statewide.
- With cases spiking, Honolulu city officials have ordered widespread closures of gathering places. City and state parks and their parking lots are closed, as are beaches and beach parks. People can still traverse beaches to get to the water, but sunbathing or exercising on the beach is prohibited.
- Hiking trails, campgrounds and botanical gardens are closed, as are city pools and pools at private clubs.
- Team sports in all city parks are temporarily suspended.
- On Oahu, any gathering of more than 10 people, either inside or outside, is currently prohibited.
- Similar restrictions are currently in place on Kauai, where indoor gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited.
- Two intensive care units at major hospitals on Oahu reported this week that they were on the verge of hitting their capacity as they grapple with a surge in new COVID-19 infections.
- Public school students on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui and Kauai will begin the year online; distance learning has been ordered for the first four weeks of the semester, and school officials will re-evaluate a potential return-to-campus in September.
- The state Education Department said Tuesday that there have been 13 coronavirus cases on public school campuses since June.
- High-risk prep sports, including football, have been postponed until at least 2021, according to the HHSAA.
- The Hawaii Foodbank is conducting a virtual food drive on August 15 ― it’s easy to help, and the non-profit has been busy helping feed Hawaii’s hungry during the pandemic.
