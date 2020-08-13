The latest on what you need to know about the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawaii

Coronavirus cases in Hawaii graphic from August 13, 2020. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 13, 2020 at 12:07 PM HST - Updated August 13 at 12:07 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is compiling a list of the most important pieces of information residents need to know about the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Location:

  • The following information is applicable to the entire state of Hawaii, except where indicated to apply only to a specific island.

Last Reviewed:

  • 8/13/2020, 10:59 a.m. HST

Overview:

Social Distancing:

Closures:

  • With cases spiking, Honolulu city officials have ordered widespread closures of gathering places. City and state parks and their parking lots are closed, as are beaches and beach parks. People can still traverse beaches to get to the water, but sunbathing or exercising on the beach is prohibited.
  • Hiking trails, campgrounds and botanical gardens are closed, as are city pools and pools at private clubs.
  • Team sports in all city parks are temporarily suspended.

Events:

Healthcare Status:

Schools:

How To Help:

