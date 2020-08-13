Items from the now closed Pomaika’i Ballrooms going up for auction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former special events venue at Dole Cannery in Iwilei is putting items up for auction.
Pomaikai Ballrooms recently shut down in July due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
Nearly everything from the venue is up for grabs, including banquet tables, dinner plates, silverware and office furniture. It’s all being sold by Caring Transitions.
Bidding for many of the items begins at $1.
The auction closes next week Thursday, and winners can pick up items two days later.
