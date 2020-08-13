Governor: Surge in COVID-19 cases on Oahu could delay state’s tourism reopening plan

By HNN Staff | August 13, 2020 at 4:25 PM HST - Updated August 13 at 4:33 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor acknowledged Thursday that a rapid spread of coronavirus on Oahu may trigger a delay to the state’s plan for rebooting tourism.

The state had hoped to launch a pre-testing traveler program on Sept. 1, after delaying it from Aug. 1.

The plan calls for allowing visitors to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine if they get tested for COVID-19 before they land in Hawaii.

The governor pushed the plan’s launch back to September because of a surge of COVID-19 cases on the mainland. Now, it appears the surge in new infections in Hawaii may delay it again.

A number of hotels have re-hired workers and taken other steps in preparation for the Sept. 1 date, which was essentially seen as a reopening of the tourism industry in the islands.

