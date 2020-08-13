Homicide investigation underway after man killed in shooting in Ala Moana area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Ala Moana area.
Authorities responded to the scene just before midnight on Kalauokalani Way near Don Quijote.
Officials said two unknown males walked into what police believe was a game room, brandished firearms and shot another male.
Emergency Medical Services treated the man for multiple gunshot wounds and rushed him to the Queen's Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said the victim, in his 30s, died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made and suspect descriptions are not available at this time.
Authorities ask that anyone who may have further information to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
This story will be updated.
