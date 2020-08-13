Hawaii’s largest public worker union asks state, counties to scale back office presence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The largest public worker union in Hawaii is asking government departments to scale back employees’ physical presence in the office.
The request from HGEA comes on the same day that Hawaii saw 355 new COVID-19 infections.
In recent weeks, there have also been a worrisome spike in new cases linked to worksites.
“Employees who are able to telework should be promptly given that opportunity,” the union said. “The pandemic is clearly not going away anytime soon and government must move quickly to protect employees and the public while still providing all of the essential services that our community depends on.”
There was no immediate word on how the state and counties would respond to the request. But a number of city employees are already working remotely after a cluster of cases at Honolulu Hale.
HGEA has nearly 40,000 members statewide.
This story will be updated.
