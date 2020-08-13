Hawaii reports 355 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises to 40

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported a jaw-dropping 355 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new record high that underscores just how quickly COVID-19 is spreading on Oahu.
Meanwhile, the state’s death toll rose by two ― to 40.
It’s the third consecutive day that Hawaii has reported two new COVID-19 fatalities. In August alone, Hawaii has lost 14 people to the virus.
The latest fatalities were both Oahu men older than 60.
The new cases Thursday shatter the previous one-day record for cases ― 231 set on Aug. 8.
State Health Department officials also reported that:
- Of the 355 new cases, 343 are on Oahu. There were also seven reported on Maui, four on the Big Island and one on Kauai.
- Some 86 of the new confirmed cases are part of an alarming cluster at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
- There is also a growing cluster at a homeless shelter in Iwilei, with 20 cases under investigation.
- So far in August, Hawaii has reported 2,206 new coronavirus cases.
The new infections push the COVID-19 case total on Oahu since the pandemic began to 3,900. Statewide, there have been 4,312 confirmed cases.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson said Thursday’s daily increase shows that COVID-19 is “actively being spread throughout the community on Oahu.”
He said settings like prisons, homeless shelters and other “congregate settings” need to prepare.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department announced that the IHS men’s shelter on Sumner Street ― where the positive cases have been reported ― will be turned into a quarantine and isolation facility.
It was not immediately clear where homeless clients who do not have COVID-19 will be moved.
COVID-19 cases have continued to soar for weeks, prompting government to close Oahu bars, parks and beaches. The state has also reinstated an inter-island quarantine for most travelers.
But some have called on the state to go further, bringing back more stringent restrictions to dramatically knock down the spread of the virus.
One of the biggest concerns: That the state’s hospitals will get overwhelmed.
Officials say hospitals on Oahu still have capacity, but they’re filling quickly. “The danger is the way things are quickly rising,” said Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses Association.
“Unfortunately, it looks like we’re headed for the direction of places like New York. We still have a chance to avoid that happening, and I just pray that people pay more attention.”
This story will be updated.
