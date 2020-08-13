Fresh trade winds through the weekend with a few passing showers; plus we are watching the tropical satellite

LET’S TALK SURF: If you are headed out to the ocean to exercise, just know BOX JELLYFISH are making their usual visit to the South and West shorelines. Surf-wise: East facing shorelines have a trade wind swell, so wave heights will be 4-6, and along north shores climbing to 4-6, elsewhere will be 1-3 or less. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly a mix of small, short-period southeast and background south-southwest energy moving through. We are hoping that some tropical cyclone activity well to our south, could bring up south shore swell energy next week. OVERALL: A 10 second period northeast swell will build today, boosting surf along east facing shores to above the summertime average Thursday through Saturday. A small long-period swell from the former east Pacific tropical cyclone Elida is possible over the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores through Friday, then build to near the summertime average over the weekend through the middle of next week. Stay tuned.