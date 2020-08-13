Fresh trade winds through the weekend with a few passing showers; plus we are watching the tropical satellite

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening. It sure has been beautiful with sunshine and lots of pleasant weather across the islands. Near Kauai, the atmosphere is a bit more unstable so there is a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two over the channels along with some quick passing showers.
OUR WEATHER: For the most part, more terrific trade wind weather as we head into Friday for most of the islands. At times, we will see some passing showers primarily at night and in the morning. Winds will be blowing in from the east 10-15 mph today into the weekend and daytime temperatures near 90 degrees. It will be warm but at least we have trade winds to help moderate the heat. The trade winds are set to be slightly stronger this weekend with your typical showers during the overnight hours.
LET’S TALK SURF: If you are headed out to the ocean to exercise, just know BOX JELLYFISH are making their usual visit to the South and West shorelines. Surf-wise: East facing shorelines have a trade wind swell, so wave heights will be 4-6, and along north shores climbing to 4-6, elsewhere will be 1-3 or less. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly a mix of small, short-period southeast and background south-southwest energy moving through. We are hoping that some tropical cyclone activity well to our south, could bring up south shore swell energy next week. OVERALL: A 10 second period northeast swell will build today, boosting surf along east facing shores to above the summertime average Thursday through Saturday. A small long-period swell from the former east Pacific tropical cyclone Elida is possible over the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores through Friday, then build to near the summertime average over the weekend through the middle of next week. Stay tuned.
TROPICAL OUTLOOK: In the Eastern Pacific: Tropical Cyclone Elida will not be a big threat to land but we may see a small bump on east shores with swell energy. There is a tropical depression that is now churning over open waters that will remain over the ocean and will not be a threat. And then over the Eastern Pacific, there is a chance that an area of thunderstorms could become more organized and then become a tropical cyclone, with an 80% chance of development within 5 days. Over the Central Pacific there is a low chance 30% within 5 days. Remember: we are in the middle of Hurricane season, so make sure you’re always ready and prepared.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
