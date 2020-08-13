DPS: 70 additional OCCC inmates, 7 adult corrections officers test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seventy additional Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates and seven adult corrections officers have tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Public Safety said Thursday.
The latest cases bring the total number of infected inmates at OCCC to 86, along with 14 ACOs.
DPS has been working with the state Department of Health to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates. So far, 110 inmates were tested on Tuesday and 63 tested on Wednesday.
All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days, DPS said.
DPS says the Department of Health is coordinating testing efforts alongside the National Guard.
Deep cleaning and contact tracing efforts are said to be underway.
The rise in cases are causing concerns with prison reform advocates and those involved in the system. They say that jails and prisons are “like petri dishes,” where the virus can spread quickly throughout the prison population.
This story may be updated.
