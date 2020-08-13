Bail set at $1 million each for 2 men accused of murder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bail is set at $1 million each for murder suspects Dylon Ford and Jonaven Mason.
They were charged with murder and made their first court appearance Wednesday via video call.
Ford and Mason are accused in the death of Joseph Hoffman. The 32-year-old’s body was found bound and partially buried near Makua Cave on July 21.
New court documents reveal a witness told police that he saw Ford kill Hoffman with Mason’s help so that he could take his pickup truck.
Hoffman was shot in the head twice.
A preliminary hearing for Ford and Mason is set for Friday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.