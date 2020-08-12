WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell discusses city’s latest coronavirus response efforts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell was set to address the media on Wednesday after the Department of Health said as many as 11 people may have contracted COVID-19 while participating in a potluck at Honolulu Hale.
“The important factor to keep in mind is, community-associated infections continue to be the responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week and a half,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, the director of the state Department of Health. “The virus is transmitted though droplets, and that’s why wearing masks and distancing is so important. We must all continue these and other safe practices.”
202 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed across Hawaii on Wednesday, with 197 reported on Oahu alone.
