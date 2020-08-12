Police searching for man wanted on kidnapping, robbery charges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for Herbert Figueroa Junior.
The 34-year-old is wanted on a $300,000 warrant for kidnapping, robbery and firearms charges.
Details surrounding the alleged crimes are limited, but CrimeStoppers Honolulu says Figueroa has 14 prior convictions.
He is known to frequent the Wahiawa area. He’s described as standing 5′10″ tall, and weighing 240 pounds. His mugshot also shows noticeable neck tattoos.
Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Online tips can also be submitted by clicking here.
