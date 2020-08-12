2 more COVID-19 fatalities in Hawaii pushes statewide death toll to 38

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the statewide death toll to 38.
Health officials said the latest deaths were both men between the ages of 40 to 59 years old. At least one of them had underlying health conditions. Two other deaths, both over 60 years old, were reported Tuesday but included in Wednesday’s case counts.
Meanwhile, officials also reported 202 new cases in the islands, bringing the statewide total to 3,958.
Of the new cases, 197 were on Oahu, two on Hawaii Island, two on Kauai and one on Maui.
Health officials have also identified multiple clusters of infections, including five restaurant clusters — each involving a few employees at single locations and no known transmission to customers.
An employee potluck at Honolulu Hale was also identified as a possible source of a cluster of 11 cases among city workers.
To stem the spread of the virus on Oahu, the city and state have closed beaches and parks and shuttered bars. A modified inter-island quarantine also went into effect Tuesday.
It’s expected to take two weeks for those measures to have any effect.
In the meantime, health officials are growing increasingly concerned about how the surge in new cases is impacting Hawaii’s health care infrastructure.
This story will be updated.
