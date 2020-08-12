Lobbyist, aid-in-dying advocate Radcliffe dies in Makiki home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime political lobbyist and union official John Radcliffe died Tuesday night after a lengthy illness, a spokesperson for his company said.
Radcliffe, who was diagnosed with cancer years ago, died in his Makiki apartment in the presence of his family and close friends after ingesting fatal medication to end his life.
His ability to do so legally was the result of medical aid-in-dying legislation he spent years pushing for, using himself as an example of someone who expected to use it one day. It became law on January 1, 2019.
Radcliffe had known for more than five years that his diagnosis was terminal and is believed to have been the first patient to request aid-in-dying medication after the law went into effect.
A lobbyist for more than 40 years, Radcliffe was a former teacher and the owner of Capitol Consultants of Hawaii, ‘Hawaii’s leading strategic government affairs and business solutions firm.'
Radcliffe was 78 years old.
