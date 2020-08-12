Kaua‘i Police Department names new assistant chief

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kaua’i Police Department swore in Elliott “Kalani” Ke last week to the rank of Assistant Chief of the Administrative & Technical Bureau.
Ke joined KPD in 1999 and served as a Traffic Safety Officer for the Patrol Services Beurau until 2012.
“I am grateful and honored to receive this promotion,” said Ke. “I am very excited about my new assignment and I am looking forward to working closely with the staff and personnel in continuing to advance the department.”
Since 2012, Ke has been promoted three times. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of Captain in the Chief’s Office, a position he has held for the last four years.
A small and socially distanced promotion ceremony was held for Ke last week at department headquarters in Lihue as his family pinned on his badge.
“I believe that Kalani is well-suited for this honorable position, as he has proven himself to be committed, diligent and one of the most hard-working individuals I know. He’s almost always the first one in the office and the last one to leave,” said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “I know that he will accomplish many great things and I look forward to his achievements that I am confident will enhance the department’s role within the community.”
As head of the Administrative & Technical Bureau, Ke will oversee the team and its critical support functions for the police department that include recruiting and hiring, training, payroll, procurement, contract and grant management, police records, issuing equipment and supplies, firearms registration, evidence control, community relations and school resource officers.
