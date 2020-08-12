Kauai may see a few thunderstorms this evening and then trade winds for the rest of us; plus we are watching the tropical satellite

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Wednesday evening. It sure has been beautiful with sunshine and lots of pleasant weather across the islands. Near Kauai, the atmosphere is a bit more unstable so there is a chance for a thunderstorm or two as we head into the evening and we will have to see if any more pop up on Thursday over the Garden Isle.
OUR WEATHER: For the most part, more terrific trade wind weather as we head into Thursday and Friday for most of the islands. At times, we will see some passing showers primarily at night and in the morning. Winds will be blowing in from the east 10-15 mph today into the weekend and daytime temperatures near 90 degrees. It will be warm but at least we have trade winds to help moderate the heat.
LET’S TALK SURF: If you are headed out to the ocean to exercise, just know BOX JELLYFISH are making their usual visit to the South and West shorelines. Surf-wise: East facing shorelines have a trade wind swell, so wave heights will be 4-6, and along north shores climbing to 4-6, elsewhere will be 1-3 or less. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly a mix of small, short-period southeast and background south-southwest energy moving through. We are hoping that some tropical cyclone activity well to our south, could bring up south shore swell energy next week. Stay tuned.
TROPICAL OUTLOOK: In the Eastern Pacific: Tropical Cyclone Elida will not be a big threat to land but we may see a small bump on east shores with swell energy. And then over the Eastern Pacific, there is a good chance that an area of thunderstorms could become more organized and then become a tropical cyclone, with an 90% chance of development within 2 days. An area behind it, has a 70% chance in 2 days. Remember: we are in the middle of Hurricane season, so make sure you’re always ready and prepared.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
