Kauai may see a few thunderstorms this evening and then trade winds for the rest of us; plus we are watching the tropical satellite

LET’S TALK SURF: If you are headed out to the ocean to exercise, just know BOX JELLYFISH are making their usual visit to the South and West shorelines. Surf-wise: East facing shorelines have a trade wind swell, so wave heights will be 4-6, and along north shores climbing to 4-6, elsewhere will be 1-3 or less. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly a mix of small, short-period southeast and background south-southwest energy moving through. We are hoping that some tropical cyclone activity well to our south, could bring up south shore swell energy next week. Stay tuned.