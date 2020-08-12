Kamehameha Schools Hawaii Island student positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kamehameha Schools Hawaii Island Campus student has tested positive for coronavirus, school officials confirmed Wednesday.
School officials were alerted to the positive result on the first day back to campus for students.
In a letter sent to the school community, administrators said the student is now in isolation. They said their campus COVID response team determined that the individual did not get the virus from a KS employee, another student or from within the facility.
Students who were deemed to be close contacts have been notified and told to quarantine and monitor their health in case symptoms develop.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.