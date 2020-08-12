7 HMSA employees at the Keeaumoku office test positive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven HMSA office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
“HMSA was notified that seven employees tested positive for COVID-19. These employees are not public facing and do not work in any of HMSA’s neighborhood centers. The Hawaii State Department of Health and all HMSA staff have been notified, and we continue to take every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all our employees,” Christine Hirasa, vice president of communications, said.
Those who may have been exposed have been alerted, the company says.
These cases hit close to home for the company’s CEO, Mark Mugiishi, who sits on the state’s COVID recovery task force.
Deep cleaning has been conducted and basic COVID safeguards are in place at the office.
