Former Saint Louis quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the subject of Fox Sports’ new documentary

“In Samoan culture, we believe in prophecies, Before my grandfather passed away, he prophesied about me.” Tagovailoa said in the beginning of the trailer. “He would say, ‘Tua, your name is everything and one day it will be known all over the world.’ I play for more than myself. I play for the name on the back of my jersey. I play for my Samoan culture. But most importantly I play for my family’s legacy.”