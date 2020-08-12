Former Saint Louis quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the subject of Fox Sports’ new documentary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trailer for the upcoming documentary, “Tua”, was released on Wednesday, chronicling the past year for former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
The former Crusader took to twitter to debut the trailer for his documentary that will air on Fox next month, as a part of their ‘Magnify’ series.
The Documentary will cover Tagovailoa’s career-threatening hip injury in his last season with the Crimson Tide and how that affected his preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft, while also highlighting his upbringing in Ewa Beach and his desire to make his family proud.
“In Samoan culture, we believe in prophecies, Before my grandfather passed away, he prophesied about me.” Tagovailoa said in the beginning of the trailer. “He would say, ‘Tua, your name is everything and one day it will be known all over the world.’ I play for more than myself. I play for the name on the back of my jersey. I play for my Samoan culture. But most importantly I play for my family’s legacy.”
The trailer also features many prominent figures in Tagovailoa’s life and career, including his parents, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer — who was the first to witness the potential of Tagovailoa at the coveted Elite-11 QB Competition, ahead of his breakout freshman year at Alabama.
Not only is Fox Sports distributing the documentary, they are also making a donation of $111,111 — a nod to his new jersey number 1 — in flag football equipment for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Ewa Beach, Tuscaloosa and Miami.
Honoring the three communities that had huge impacts on Tagovailoa’s life, while also providing opportunities for the youth of those communities to play football.
“Tua” is set to debut on September 6, at 4 p.m. Eastern, on Fox.
