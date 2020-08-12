DOH issues red placard, $4K fine to a Manoa Manapua factory for food safety violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health has ordered Island Manapua Factory in Manoa Marketplace to close after noticing repeated food safety violations.
The DOH said they noticed several violations during a July 17 inspection. The violations weren’t brought up to code by the follow-up on Aug. 10, and the red placard was issued.
Violations detailed by the DOH included:
- Cooked foods were not being held at or above 135°F on a steam table, as required;
- Cooked foods were held at room temperature without time controls;
- Cooked meats were in direct contact with boxes previously used to store raw chicken/pork; and,
- No hot water available for ware-washing at three-compartment sink.
Health officials say the eatery has a history of violations, but has previously brought them up to par.
“This pattern indicates the respondent understands the violations cited and is capable of correcting them, but is unwilling or unable to maintain active managerial control to sustain the corrections,” said Peter Oshiro, food safety branch manager.
The owners have 20 days to request a hearing to contest the $4,000 fine issued, $1,000 for each violation.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the DOH said the shop fixed the violation and will be allowed to reopen Thursday.
Oshiro says that so far, no Hawaii restaurants have been shut down for not adhering to social distancing, or face mask protocols as a result of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.