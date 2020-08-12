Classic Hawaii Trade Wind Weather Continues...

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More great trade wind weather; that means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. Winds will be Easterly 10-15 mph today and will last us through the week; daytime temperatures near 90 degrees.
If you are headed out to the ocean to excercise, just know BOX JELLYFISH are making their usual visit to the South and West shortlines. Surf-wise: East facing shorelines have a trade wind swell, so wave heights will be 2-4, elsewhere will be 1-3 or less. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly a mix of small, short-period southeast and background south-southwest energy moving through.
In the Eastern Pacific: Hurricane Elida will not be a big threat to land but we may see a small bump on east shores with swell energy. And then over the Eastern Pacific, there is a good chance that an area of thunderstorms could become more organized and then become a tropical cyclone, with an 80% chance of development within 4 days. Remember: we are in the middle of Hurricane season, so make sure you’re always ready.
