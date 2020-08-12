Bond denied for alleged crime boss Mike Miske as defense team grows

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Accused crime boss Michael Miske will remain behind bars without bond.
His request for bond was denied by a federal judge on Monday. Prosecutors argued that he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.
Meanwhile, his attorneys expressed concerns about the pandemic impacting the Federal Detention Center, and called him a community contributor.
Miske and 10 others were arrested last month in a massive FBI raid. All are charged with a long list of crimes including murder, and kidnapping.
Miske’s legal defense team also grew to include court-appointed attorney Michael Burt, who is funded by taxpayers. Burt is based in California and was added to the case because U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said after Miske’s arrest, that he would like to seek the death penalty, something that has to be approved by Attorney General William Barr.
Miske’s two local attorneys, Tommy Otake and Lynn Panagakos, are privately funded.
