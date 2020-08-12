Another city bus driver, who last drove on Saturday, tests positive for COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another Honolulu city bus driver has tested positive, according to the Oahu Transit Services Inc.
Transportation officials say the driver alerted managers on Sunday that a household member tested positive. On Monday, the driver got tested and received a positive result on the same day.
The bus operator’s last day on the job was Saturday, Aug. 8 before being placed on immediate leave and quarantined. The individual did not have any COVID-19 symptoms while working.
Routes driven by the operator are detailed in the chart below:
OTS contact tracers found no prolonged contact between the driver and other employees or bus riders.
To provide greater space on city buses, safety measures are in place, including restricting the seats closest to the driver.
