Amemiya picks up mayoral endorsement from U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just days after a successful showing in Hawaii’s primary election, mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya is getting a big boost as his attention turns toward November’s run-off against former television executive Rick Blangiardi.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D) announced Wednesday that he was endorsing Amemiya in the non-partisan race, saying the Honolulu businessman “has shown that he has what it takes not only to win, but to govern effectively.”
“We need a leader who doesn’t add to the chaos and uncertainty, but rather one who listens, builds consensus, and moves the community forward together,” Sen. Schatz said.
Amemiya, who finished second to Blangiardi in Saturday’s primary, has a long-standing relationship with Schatz, having previously served as treasurer for the senator’s re-election campaign.
Both Honolulu mayoral candidates are political newcomers, as neither has held elected office.
