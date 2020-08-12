After 10 months of care, 4 Hawaiian monk seals are released

View this post on Instagram

Look who’s home! Recently the @uscg , @noaa , and The Marine Mammal Center partnered to transport four Hawaiian Monk Seals aboard an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules from Ke Kai Ola to the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge for release. The four seals—named Hilina’i, Leimana, Make Kilo, and Ka’ena—were rescued by federal wildlife officials due to the unlikelihood that they would survive in the wild given their smaller size and inability to cope with harsher weather conditions. The seals were taken to the Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital, for rehabilitation. Story: https://lnks.gd/2/L8bvLq #teamwork @indopacom @uscgpacarea