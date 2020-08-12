After 10 months of care, 4 Hawaiian monk seals are released

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four Hawaiian Monk Seals are now living their best life back in the wild.
Hilina’i, Leimana, Make Kilo, and Ka’ena spent over 10 months at Ke Kai Ola, the Marine Mammal Center in Kailua Kona.
The coast guard recently released the pups at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.
During their time at the marine mammal center, the seals were nursed back to health, gaining over 115 pounds.
Researchers say without the extra pounds the seals would not have survived.
“To return four female Hawaiian Monk Seals back to their ocean home is an incredible success story and a significant boost to an endangered population where the survival of every individual is critical,” said Dr. Cara Field, Medical Director, The Marine Mammal Center. “This success story highlights the importance of our ongoing partnerships to help save this species.
There are an estimated 1,400 Hawaii monk seals in the wild.
