Security guard seriously injured in Waikiki stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing in Waikiki that left a security guard seriously injured early Tuesday.
Authorities said it happened around 12:10 a.m. near the Sheraton Waikiki on Kalakaua Avenue.
Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the 40-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition.
EMS said he was stabbed in his right shoulder.
The suspect is still on the loose, police said.
Police are still investigating.
This story will be updated.
