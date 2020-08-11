PODCAST: Stephanie Lum and the ‘Muthaship’ talk to doctors as hospitalizations surge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii’s coronavirus infection rates soaring, doctors are warning of the real possibility that local hospitals could reach maximum capacity by the end of the month.
This week on ‘Muthaship,’ we hear first-hand from an ICU doctor, an internal medicine doctor and two pediatricians about the seriousness of the COVID crisis in our state. From a parent’s perspective, they also share their concerns about how easily the virus is transmitted, what the signs of a COVID-infected child are, and what we can do to strengthen our immune system to help safeguard against the virus.
It’s an episode packed with lots of useful information to (hopefully) help ease your anxiety about this new norm.
