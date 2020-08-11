Most Neighbor Island public schools will also start fall term fully online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Like Oahu campuses, most Neighbor Island public schools will start the fall semester fully online, the state Education Department announced Tuesday.
The plan at most schools is to transition to in-person instruction after four weeks, unless COVID-19 infections remain high in the islands. The only schools that won’t go to distance learning are those on Molokai and Hana High and Elementary, education officials said.
“This transition prioritizes the health and safety of our students and staff while ensuring equity of access for high-needs and underprivileged students,” said Hilo-Waiakea Complex Area Superintendent Esther Kanehailua, in a news release. “Student engagement and family needs during distance learning will be important factors in our decision-making as we move ahead.”
Instead of going fully to distance learning, schools in Hana and on Molokai will offer a blend of in-person and remote instruction.
Lanai High and Elementary, meanwhile, will go fully online for the first quarter.
The fall term for public schools begins Aug. 17, and the Education Department said campuses will remain open for special education students and those who do not have internet at home.
Students will also be invited to campus during the first week of school to meet their teachers and learn distance learning software. That period of transition is causing concern for the teachers union, which questions why the Education Department would want any groups of students on campus at all.
This story will be updated.
