HTA funding will help restore a palace feature tied to Kalakaua’s 1883 coronation

Some overdue maintenance at Iolani Palace is finally underway thanks to a grant from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Among the projects at the palace: A restoration of the landmark pavilion on the palace grounds. The pavilion was built for the 1883 coronation ceremony of King Kalakaua.
In recent years, its served as a bandstand stage for community events.
A contractor is also working to removing several stubborn bee hives within the exterior facade of the royal residence.
“Maintaining the structural integrity of Iolani Palace and its surrounding buildings is a huge undertaking, and we appreciate the support from the Hawaii Tourism Authority so they can be enjoyed and appreciated by future generations,” Executive Director of The Friends of Iolani Palace Paula Akana said.
Work began on Monday. Beehives have caused previous problems in the past, leading to some visitors being stung.
In all, the work will help the palace thrive for many more years to come. Akana says they’re grateful for the assistance from HTA, which is totaled at $290,000.
“It’s been a long process. They’ve been talking to us throughout this past legislative session actually from the very beginning wanting to help some way so we’re really happy,” Akana said.
Both the removal of the hives and the restoration of the bandstand are expected to be completed by early October.
Tours will not be affected, and the Palace grounds will be open as scheduled.
