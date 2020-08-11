Hawaii sees 118 new COVID-19 cases, bringing statewide total to 3,756

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total for cases to 3,756.
Of the new cases, 112 are on Oahu, four are on Maui and two are on the Big Island.
The new cases are out of 1,671 tests conducted, which translates into a 7% positive rate. The state said there are now 2,129 confirmed active infections in the islands.
There were no new fatalities reported Tuesday.
On Monday, the state reported three new fatalities, bring the death toll to 34.
To stem the spread of the virus on Oahu, the city and state have closed beaches and parks and shuttered bars. A modified inter-island quarantine also went into effect Tuesday.
Health officials are growing increasingly concerned about how the surge in new cases is impacting Hawaii’s health care infrastructure. There are currently 166 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Of those, 31 are in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 3,361
- Released from isolation: 1,311
- Required hospitalization: 217
- Deaths: 27
- Total cases: 190 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 153
- Required hospitalization: 26
- Deaths: 6
- Total cases: 49
- Released from isolation: 46
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 133
- Released from isolation: 117
- Required hospitalization: 5
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
