Hawaii News Now to air new town hall, ‘Coronavirus Pandemic: Back To Square One,’ tonight on KGMB

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With cases across the state surging, and hospitals around Hawaii reportedly on the verge of being overrun, Hawaii News Now is taking a step ‘Back To Square One’ to re-evaluate Hawaii’s response to the pandemic.
On Tuesday night, Hawaii News Now presents ‘Coronavirus Pandemic: Back To Square One,’ a town hall meeting with leaders from government and healthcare on what’s clearly become a critical moment in this public health emergency.
The special airs at 7 p.m. on KGMB.
Experts, including testing specialist Dr. Scott Miscovich and state Lt. Gov. Josh Green, will address a variety of issues, including a re-examination of how the virus spreads, whether it lives on surfaces, and why cases in Hawaii are spreading at the highest levels in the nation.
We also look closely at what you should do if someone close to you tests positive for the virus, and how you can protect members of your family while quarantining.
