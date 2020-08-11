Hawaii native Kai Lenny takes home the 2020 Red Bull Big Wave Awards Men’s performance of the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Native Kai Lenny takes home the Men’s Best Overall Performance for the 2020 Red Bull Big Wave Awards.
On Monday, the World Surf League announced the Men’s and Women’s first place winners for the 2020 season — Lenny being the male recipient.
Lenny took the best performance by a male surfer, which is awarded to the surfer that not only has the most outstanding performances throughout the season, but also shows a premiere level of water safety leadership.
Both paddle-in and tow-in waves are considered for this award.
The Maui native will go home with the $10,000 first place prize.
Last month, fellow local surfers Paige Alms and Eli Olson earned the Women’s and Men’s Paddle of the Year Award, respectively.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.