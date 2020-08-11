Hawaii added to New York’s 14-day quarantine list

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has been added to New York’s quarantine list, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
That means those traveling from the islands to New York will need to quarantine for 14 days.
The announcement comes as Hawaii sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Hawaii joins South Dakota and the Virgin Islands as the latest regions to make it on New York’s list, while Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island and Washington have been removed.
New York announced its quarantine for states with significant community spread back in June. The state now has among the lowest infection rates in the nation.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.