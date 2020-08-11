Great weather for Hawaii this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High Pressure moves a little farther north of the state will bring lots of sunshine with lighter trade winds and a, with a few isolated showers for the Hawaiian Islands. The winds will be mostly light 5-15 mph with the exception of Maui County which will see slightly stronger 10-20 mph winds.
No real surf energy on the shorelines except for a trade wind swell on the east facing shore making conditions choppy and rough. Hawaii may also get a small bump on the North shores later this week.
