Former Mililani running back Malepeai reflects on decision to postpone Pac-12 season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pac-12 Conference announced on Tuesday that they will postpone all fall sports until at least January 2021 — including football.
For players like USC senior Vavae Malepeai, today’s decision offered clarity instead of shock.
“I guess (the decision was) not too surprising, but it is different now that it’s actually been announced and it’s real,” Malapeai told Hawaii News Now. “But at this point it’s just about controlling what we can control.”
The coronavirus pandemic has sent college football scrambling, trying to figure out a way to compete safely. But with the ever changing landscape of the pandemic, the Pac-12 took the necessary measures to ensure the athletes well-being.
“There is a lot of uncertainty.” Malapeai said. “So this is the best for the health and safety of the student athletes right now.”
The former Mililani Trojan and his current USC Trojan teammates will take the next few weeks to figure out what comes next for their program.
“We’re finishing out this week of training and then following what else is to come next.”Malepeai said.
In the statement issued by the Pac12 today, they did not rule out the possibility of moving football to the spring.
This has become the trend recently, as other conferences around the country grapple with keeping the season in 2020 — Malepeai being open to the idea of spring football.
“I hope we still could have a season in the fall, but the possibilities of that are real small.” Malepeai said. “Having the season in the spring would be great, I really hope we do.”
The pandemic has turned the sports world on its head, but Malepeai says that this unprecedented time is something we can all look back on and reflect on this bizarre year.
“Everything is uncertain right now, it’s a weird time for sure, but later on in life we’ll be able to look back and say, wow thats crazy.”
The Big Ten Conference also made the same announcement on Tuesday, while back in the 808, the Mountain West postponed all of their fall sports on Monday, effectively halting the Rainbow Warriors’ season.
