DPS: OCCC cluster grows to 9 inmates, 7 staff members

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety continues to monitor the cluster of COVID cases at OCCC and other prison facilities around the state.
On Tuesday, the department said four more Adult Corrections Officers, (ACOs) and three more OCCC inmates tested positive for the virus.
This brings the number of infected inmates at OCCC to nine, and seven ACOs as of Tuesday.
One staff member also tested positive at the Halawa Correctional Facility, and two at the Waiawa location.
DPS says the Department of Health is coordinating testing efforts alongside the National Guard.
Deep cleaning and contact tracing efforts are said to be underway.
DPS also adds, “With the concurrence of the Judiciary, all transports to court from all Oahu facilities will be suspended through Friday. Video hearings will still be accommodated to the extent possible and as legally permissible. PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved.
