2020 was set to be a glorious year for weddings. Instead the industry is pleading for help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wedding planners were excited about 2020. The novelty of the number promised a busy summer.
Then the pandemic hit.
"There's literally thousands of companies from photographers to even just people who do favors and invitations, hair and makeup, flowers. Every single person's affected in so many different ways," said Kelly Sugano, wedding planner and owner of A Perfect Day LLC.
Hair and makeup stylist Erika Kalaikai had her day-planner wiped clean.
"Normally, during the summer we have multiple weddings a day. Sometimes two to three weddings a day. It's usually crazy. And there's nothing," she said.
Watanabe Floral works with wedding businesses. General manager Monty Pereira said many of them are one-person operations that don’t meet the criteria for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
“They go and the do most of their communication via email. So they don’t need a storefront. And that precludes them from being able to get access to some of the local CARES Act monies,” he said.
"People may not realize that we're falling through the cracks. We are not just small business. I think we're almost micro-business," Sugano said.
Kalaikai received some financial aid, but it came with conditions.
"I was able to get the PUA, but I was shocked at how much it was," she said. "Not only that, I might have to pay it back. How are we supposed to think of paying it back at this moment when there's nothing on our books."
Pereira wants those who dole out pandemic relief funds to provide more help to Hawaii's struggling wedding industry before its too late.
“And if we allow them to go out of business, when this turns around there will be nobody in Hawaii left to service the brides that want to come here,” he said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.