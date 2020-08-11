Aloha Free Clinic to stay open through the end of the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanks to donations, the Aloha Free Clinic is now able to operate through the end of the year.
The clinic is run by healthcare volunteers who help treat the uninsured. Their services have been a lifeline for some especially during this pandemic.
Their funding was originally set to run out this month.
The clinic is located at the Kalihi Medical Building off King Street. Those in need of an appointment can make one by emailing alohafreeclinic@gmail.com.
