University of Hawaii to shift more classes online as coronavirus cases soar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is shifting more classes fully online as COVID-19 cases surge on Oahu.
In an email Monday, UH President David Lassner asked faculty across the 10-campus system to assess if their classes can be moved online.
Only classes that cannot be taught remotely should meet in person, he said.
Those include classes such as clinical experiences in health professions, labs, studios in art, and shops in career and technical education.
Classes taught in-person must adhere to social distancing, facial covering and cleaning/sanitizing guidelines, according to UH.
UH-Manoa is offering more than 3,000 courses in the fall. And with Lassner’s directive, more of the hybrid and in-person courses will move online.
Students are also being asked to review and revise their fall schedules to take all or as many courses online as possible while staying on track for graduation.
Employees and supervisors should continue to work from home whenever necessary, UH officials said.
“UH is essential to helping the state recover from the social and economic impacts of this pandemic and to shaping a positive future for Hawaiʻi,” Lassner said.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been focused on the health and safety of our students and employees even as we have remained committed to our absolutely critical mission of excellence in education, research and service to our islands.”
Currently, UH is expected to start its fall semester on Aug. 24.
