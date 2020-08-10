UH football players react to postponed 2020 season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emotions are high as the Mountain West conference announced the postponement of the 2020 football season on Monday.
Some of the ‘Bows took to social media to voice their reactions to the announcement.
Preseason All-Mountain West offensive tackle Ilm Manning, remained determined and motivated, despite the setback.
Manning tweeted, “Still got goals and ambitions to reach. COVID-19 ain’t stopping my career.”
Cornerback Cortez Davis,was simply heartbroken over the Mountain West’s decision.
Linebacker Jonah Kahahawai-Welch asked the NCAA to not count this season towards their 5-year eligibility clock.
No additional information has been given from the NCAA, regarding the concerns for the eligibility of a 2020 fall athlete if their season gets postponed.
Some players, like wide receiver Lincoln Victor, are preparing for life after the stadium lights turn off.
