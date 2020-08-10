Study in paradise? Mainland students are being recruited for a ‘college bubble’ in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Community concern is quickly spreading over proposed plans for a so-called “college bubble” at a Waikiki hotel.
Reports say two Princeton graduates, Lane Russell and Adam Bragg, co-founded The U Experience. The idea is that college students would fly to designated hotels and conduct distance learning from their respective universities while earning degrees remotely, from within the secured bubble.
The U Experience is reportedly moving along with their plans at two hotels; one in Arkansas, and the other — Park Shore Hotel in Waikiki.
That’s upsetting many Hawaii residents online who say inviting college students to an island during a pandemic is not the right thing to do while public schools and local universities struggle to figure out how to safely welcome students of all ages back to campus.
A petition on Change.org opposing the program has already gained traction online, collecting more than 7,500 signatures.
In a recent interview with CNN, Russell said the idea is aimed at giving students the social interactions in a school setting that they are missing out on due to distance learning.
“This is about serious learning, but we’re letting the colleges take care of that,” he said.
“What we see our value being here is giving the students an opportunity to work with other students and to actually live out that traditional college experience because we do think that has a lot of value as part of that educational experience,” he added.
Russel says safeguards are in place to protect the local community and students alike. Students would be pre-tested for COVID-19 and must follow strict guidelines while on campus, including abiding by quarantine mandates. The program’s online handbook says in part, “...no student will be allowed to leave the campus to purchase goods, essential or non-essential.”
But later in the handbook, it says students may be allowed to leave only for ‘U Experience authorized’ excursions.
The websites describes their Hawaii location as including “options for day trips to private islands, beachfront rec sports, and DJ’d pool parties. The guest speaker series will break up the monotony of coursework and hiking excursions to Diamond Head will get your weekends started right. A lavish online learning experience is calling.”
On Monday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he was aware of the plan, but no formal approval has been given. Caldwell says the state has been interested in the “bubble” idea of travel, but re-iterated that students would not be allowed out and about on Oahu.
“We’ll be limiting their exposure to possible sources of contagion,” Russel told CNN. “Likewise we do see this as something where, despite being in the middle of a significant health crisis, we are also kind of in the early stages of a significant mental crisis.”
The U Experience handbook says there is a zero tolerance policy for students who break the rules and leave campus.
Applications are being accepted online. No word on how many students have signed up to participate.
Hawaii News Now reached out to both the U Experience and the Park Shore hotel for further details, but we have not yet heard back.
