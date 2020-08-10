Over the weekend, police issued 1,350 citations to those violating COVID-19 orders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers issued some 1,350 citations over the weekend to those allegedly violating COVID-19 emergency orders.
Most of the violations were issued to those who were in closed parks or lingering on beaches.
There were also violations issued to those gathering in groups of 10 or more.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Monday that at least one of those groups was a wedding party.
Meanwhile, HPD said it made one arrest connected to the emergency order. Officials said a man allegedly tried to kick an officer who was informing him that a park was closed.
Additionally, some 300 phone calls came into the hotline for those reporting violations of the emergency order in the first 24 hours that it was active.
The city also got about 80 emails with possible violations.
The hotline number is 723-3900, while the email is hpdcovidenforce@honolulu.gov.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.