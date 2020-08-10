One more day of gusty trade wind weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep breezy conditions around one more day with passing trade showers across the state. Winds 15-20 mph will become Easterly 10-15mph starting tomorrow and will last us through the week; daytime temperatures near 90 degrees.
Not much in the way of surf: East facing shorelines have a trade wind swell, so wave heights will be 3-5, elsewhere wil be 1-3 or less. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly a mix of small, short-period southeast and background south-southwest energy moving through.
