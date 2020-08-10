2 men arrested weeks after man’s decomposed body found near Makua Cave

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Nearly three weeks after a man’s body was found in a shallow grave, police arrested two men in connection to his death Sunday afternoon.
Arrest records identified the suspects as Dylon Ford, 28, and Jonaven Mason, 40.
According to HPD, Ford was arrested in Maili on Sunday at about 1:20 p.m. and Mason was taken into custody in Makakilo less than four hours later.
Both men are being held on suspicion of 2nd degree murder connected to the death of 32-year-old Joseph Hoffman.
Sources told Hawaii News Now that Hoffman’s remains were found on July 21 about 200 yards East of Makua Cave.
According to sources, his remains were bound and partially buried near the beach.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details on what caused Hoffman’s death.
Both Ford and Mason have not been charged.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.