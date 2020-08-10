‘Bows football season officially postponed over growing COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Players and coaches within the University of Hawaii football program have been informed that the Mountain West Conference has postponed the 2020 season ― and that the team will not play football this fall.
The decision was made Monday, due to the continued complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision comes as the Big Ten Conference also prepares to postpone their 2020 football season, according to multiple media reports.
Earlier in the summer, at least four of Hawaii’s opponents for the now-canceled upcoming football season called off their games against the Rainbow Warriors as they attempted to craft their schedules in a fashion that would allow them to play this year.
Three of the PAC-12 opponents Hawaii was initially scheduled to play this season may also soon be in the same boat as the ‘Bows, as that conference is reportedly on the cusp of canceled its season as well, according to media reports.
Last month, the Big West Conference postponed their entire fall sports season, leaving football as the only remaining fall sport at Hawaii that was still planning on competing this year. Hawaii’s women’s volleyball and soccer teams play in the Big West.
The Rainbow Warriors are a football-only affiliate of the Mountain West and were not affected by the decision by the Big West.
