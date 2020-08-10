Hawaii reports 3 new COVID-19 fatalities, pushing death toll to 34

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll from the virus since the pandemic began to 34.
All of the new fatalities were on Oahu, but officials did not release any other details.
Meanwhile, there were 140 new cases reported.
The news comes amid growing concern about the rapid, uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 on Oahu ― where there are now more than 2,000 active cases of illness.
Of the 140 new infections Monday, 138 are on Oahu, while Maui and Kauai had one each.
“We need to come together to save each of us, and not allow another person to die,” Caldwell said, in a news conference. “I’m concerned that if we don’t get a handle on this ... we could become New York.”
In further proof of just how widespread the virus is on Oahu, the mayor himself was tested for coronavirus on Monday after an outbreak at city hall.
He said he was going into quarantine until getting the results.
To stem the spread of the virus on Oahu, the city and state have closed beaches and parks and shuttered bars. A modified inter-island quarantine will also go into effect Tuesday. It requires anyone arriving on any island except Oahu to self-isolate for 14 days.
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases on Oahu, there has also be growing frustration with the Ige administration and its handling of the pandemic. Lawmakers have grown especially concerned about the Health Department’s inability to conduct thorough contact tracing.
During an unannounced visit to the Health Department on Friday, lawmakers found investigators who were overworked and overwhelmed.
In recent days, a host of businesses and organizations have announced COVID-19 cases.
Several adult correctional officers have now tested positive for the virus, along with 10 employees who work at Honolulu Hale and its annex.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 3,249
- Released from isolation: 1,274
- Required hospitalization: 209
- Deaths: 27
- Total cases: 186 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 149
- Required hospitalization: 26
- Deaths: 6
- Total cases: 49
- Released from isolation: 46
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 131
- Released from isolation: 116
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
