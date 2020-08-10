Limited exemptions to inter-island travel quarantine to be considered

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s inter-island traveler quarantine will be reinstated Tuesday. But the rules are a little different this time.
For one, travel to Oahu is not restricted.
But if you’re flying to any other island, you’ll need to quarantine for 14 days after arrival.
Officials say travelers can also apply for exemptions in limited cases.
If you’re flying into Maui for work or medical reasons, you’ll need to fill out an exemption form.
You’ll also need a letter from your employer, describing essential work and travel dates.
Or, if you have medical reasons, you need a doctor’s note with your appointment dates. The letter should also say if you need a companion during travel.
Kauai County said it is handling all exemptions on a case-by-case basis.
“This is so new for us as far as ... the modified quarantine,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.
“But it’s a lot safer for our community and so we’re willing to do the extra work, but for people who do need to go to Oahu for medical treatment, please do so.”
Essential workers will only be allowed to leave their place of lodging for work purposes.
To file an exemption in Maui County, click here.
To file an exemption in Kauai County, click here.
