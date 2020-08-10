COVID-19 hospitalizations on Oahu jump by 33% in two days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two intensive care units at major hospitals on Oahu are on the verge of hitting their capacity as they grapple with a surge in new COVID-19 infections, Lt. Gov. Josh Green told Hawaii News Now. Meanwhile, the number of new hospitalizations continues to climb.
For the second day in a row, the state Department of Health failed to provide an update on hospitalization data. So Green took it upon himself to provide HNN with an accurate count.
On Monday morning, Green said he had spoken with CEOs at Oahu’s five largest facilities and confirmed at least 140 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Oahu alone.
That’s up from the 105 hospitalizations the state reported on Saturday.
The increase translates into a 33% jump in just two days.
“We are reaching capacity in some of our individual intensive care units,” said Green. “One of our hospitals has 20 people in the ICU ... so we have seen a significant increase.”
With 2,020 active cases of the coronavirus in Hawaii, hospitals ― particularly on Oahu ― are seeing more patients with severe symptoms. A month ago, for example, there were about 10 COVID-19 patients in the Queen’s Medical Center. Now, there are more than 70.
“The volumes can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s what we’re concerned about,” said Jason Chang.
Jason Chang, president of Queen’s Medical Center, said one of the main reasons that hospital beds are filling up is because COVID-19 patients take a long time to recover.
He says the average length of stay for someone who’s relatively healthy is 10 days. For older patients, especially if they have a pre-existing condition, the average is between 20 and 30 days.
“An average length of stay should be about four and a half days for any medical condition,” he said.
“So coming into the hospital and spending 10 days, it halves your capacity just because of the time it takes to get a patient out.”
The drastic increase in cases at Queen’s prompted the hospital to implement a no visitor policy at both the Punchbowl and Queen’s West facilities starting Tuesday.
They’re also racing to add critical care beds by creating a brand new infection prevention unit that’s expected to be up and running by the end of next month.
Green said that Queen’s isn’t the only hospital working to beef up capacity.
“Lots of people are ready to expand services if need be,” said Green. “Tripler can do it when called on.”
There is one bright spot in the numbers. The Neighbor Islands, Green said, “remain in great shape with very few hospitalizations.”
