‘Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha’ website encourages residents to shop local

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has launched a new website aimed at helping local businesses connect with shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha website was created to feature local products and give exposure to these businesses facing hardship due the pandemic.
“Due to travel restrictions to COVID, retail really has been hit hard,” said Lyle Fujikawa, Economic Development Specialist for the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. “This is one means for a company to really get started in the recovery.”
The website has a directory of local companies and allows shoppers to browse categories ranging from snacks to apparel, local restaurants, farm products and food services.
Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha also partners with businesses such as Innovate Hawaii and Shop Small Hawaii to provide free resources such as marketing workshops and coaching to help local businesses navigate economic challenges during the pandemic.
“With the significant decrease in visitor spending since March, many businesses like mine are struggling,” said Angie Higa, founder of Sky Dreams, in a news release.
“We appreciate the opportunity to gain additional exposure with community-minded consumers who want to ensure their dollars stay right here in our state.”
Businesses that want to be listed on Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha must have at least 75% of their products on their website made in Hawaii. Those interested can complete an online application here.
To view the website, go to buy.hawaii.gov
