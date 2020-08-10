Brew pub owners on Oahu say they were improperly shut down

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two brew pub owners are calling on the Honolulu Liquor Commission to review enforcement action against them over the weekend.
Police officers shut down Beer Lab Hawaii’s satellite location at Pearlridge Center, saying they were violating the city’s new COVID-19 order that put restrictions on alcohol sales.
But owner Nick Wong said they were given the green light by the Honolulu Liquor Commission to do take-out only and were operating within the rules.
“To have two enforcement agencies come down on us and one of them saying one thing and another saying another thing, it’s unbelievably frustrating,” Wong said.
Joe Lorenzen, of Waikiki Brewing Company in Kakaako, also said his business shouldn’t have been shut down Saturday because it meets the criteria of food versus alcohol sales.
“At least 30% food sales, an actual, bonafide kitchen operation, where you’re serving guests for sit down for meal service regularly,” he said.
Lorenzen said their food sales for the year is more than 48%.
“The single largest thing that we sell. We sell even more of that than we serve beer. We’re absolutely a restaurant,” he said.
The businesses can appeal to the Liquor Commission.
