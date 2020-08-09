With huge voter turnout in 2020 primary election, some surprises emerge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii’s huge voter turnout for the 2020 primary election on Saturday, there have also been a few surprises coming out of some of the races.
One of the biggest — Big Island Mayor Harry Kim trailing behind challengers Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo in the race for his seat.
But there were a few other noteworthy races:
- House of Representatives District 26 - House Speaker Scott Saiki was slightly ahead of progressive community organizer Kim Coco Iwamoto in early results. Saiki, who represents Kakaako, Downtown and McCully, has been a state representative for more than two decades and is an established centrist Democrat. But Iwamoto says Saiki isn’t listening to people’s voices.
- House of Representatives District 30 - Longtime state Rep. Romy Cachola has lost his seat to Ernesto “Sonny” Ganaden. The Democrat has served as representative of House District 30 for years. The district includes Sand Island, Kalihi Kai, Hickam, Pearl Harbor, Ford Island and Halawa Valley.
- House of Representatives District 22 – After first results, another longtime state representative —Tom Brower — is falling behind Adrian Tam for his seat to represent the 22nd district, which includes Waikiki, Ala Moana and Kakaako. He has held that seat since 2006.
- House of Representatives District 13 – Rep. Lynn DeCoite holds a narrow lead over prominent activist Walter Ritte in the race for her seat in the state House to represent Lanai, Molokai and parts of Maui. Ritte was one of the activists arrested in the protest against the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea.
